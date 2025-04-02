Education bill questioned at meeting

by Maria Amador

HARDWICK — On March 27 Vermonters traveled from all over the state to Hazen Union High School for a public education town hall. Its focus was Governor Phil Scott’s plan to transform the state’s education system. Participants included teachers, administrators, one state representative, and dozens of community members, many of whom seemed to agree that school budget cuts and consolidation aren’t silver bullets for tax relief.

The gathering was held in the school library, and attendees enjoyed a soup dinner before finding a seat. As they might in a classroom, teachers Wren Lansky and Barry Wyman kicked off the event by inviting residents to chat with their neighbors about their connection to Vermont public schools.

They also said several state representatives — Leanne Harple, Beth Quimby, Mark Higley, and Marty Feltus — were invited to the meeting, but none were present due to overlapping commitments at the State House. The room grew less sympathetic to their absence once Hardwick’s House Representative Michael Southworth arrived to sit in on the discussion. …

