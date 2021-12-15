Little PFAS found in Mempremagog waters

by Sylvia C. Dodge

The results of three rounds of testing for PFAS chemicals in the surface waters of Lake Memphremagog, conducted between July and October by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Watershed Management Division, show only very small amounts of the “forever chemicals” were detected in the Vermont part of the international lake.

Thirty-six types of PFAS were sampled for, and only two types of PFAS were detected. The only type detected above “reporting limits” was PFBA, which was found at three sites: on the Johns River, the Black River, and at the mouth of the Clyde River. PFBA is currently not a regulated type of PFAS.

