Legislators spell out concerns at NEK Week

by Joseph Gresser

This year’s Northeast Kingdom Day at the Legislature stretched out over an entire week, although neither those who came to ask for help for Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties nor their legislators were actually in Montpelier. As has been the case with so many events this year, Friday’s gathering was a virtual one, taking place over the Zoom app.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)