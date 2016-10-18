Lawyers for Stenger tell state to bring it on

copyright the Chronicle October 19, 2016
by Joseph Gresser
NEWPORT — Lawyers for Bill Stenger have told the state to bring it on. In a September 7 filing in the Civil Division of Washington County Superior Court, they denied all the fraud charges related to EB-5 visa funded projects sponsored by Jay Peak and have demanded a jury trial.
Mr. Stenger recently settled similar charges levied against him by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In the settlement, Mr. Stenger did not admit or deny the charges against him, but he agreed to accept whatever penalties U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles may decide to assess.
Mr. Stenger also promised that he would not say anything that contradicted the SEC charges.
I believe Bill Stenger is one of the most honest and respected person in the Northeast Kingdom. His integrity is impeccable and his trustworthiness can be attested to by any individual who has ever had contact with him. Years ago I asked Bill to sponsor a DARE program for high school students to spend a day at Jay Peak for a fun day and have a teachable moment for our students about the abuse of alcohol and drugs. Each student was to pay $20.00 for the day whereby half went to the DARE Program and the other half was to cover expenses for Jay Peak to sponsor these youths. That is the kind of man Bill Stenger is and his concern for youth and our communities. I believe the community needs to back and support Bill against the charges brought against him. We need to stand up for what is right and protect our citizenships.
Jail would be a good place for Stenger for a lengthy time, he has been
At the least, untruthful. He was a part of this community and should have protected this community from his partneri in crime. When the money gets to this level, people get greedy. Hopefully his day in court will tell us all how deep,his pockets became.