Lake Region senior meals menu for December

The Lake Region Senior Center in Orleans announces its menu and schedule of activities for December.

Friday, December 1 — Chop suey, tossed salad, garlic bread, and pudding and fruit.

Wednesday, December 6 — Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, and apple sauce.

Friday, December 8 — Pizza, salad, and pumpkin cake.

Wednesday, December 13 — Shepherd’s pie, bread, Jell-O, and fruit.

Friday, December 15 — Chicken and broccoli Alfredo, garlic bread, and brownie sundae.

Wednesday, December 20 — Corn chowder, sandwiches, salad, and cookies and fruit.

Friday, December 22 — Ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and chocolate pie.

Wednesday, December 27 — Baked chicken and rice, mixed vegetables, and Rice Krispie squares.

Friday, December 29 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread, and birthday cake and ice cream.

All meals are served with coffee, tea, water, and juice. Please call for reservations at 754-6442. The menu is subject to change. — From the Lake Region Senior Center.