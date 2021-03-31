Lake Region, North Country girls are state champs

by Joseph Gresser

BARRE — In an ordinary year half of Orleans County would have been screaming its lungs out at the Barre Auditorium here on Saturday and Sunday. That is, if you believe an ordinary year includes having three of the area’s high school basketball teams playing in the state finals.

At the end of a strange and truncated season, both the North Country Union High School girls and boys teams made the finals, as did the Lake Region Union High School girls.

The Falcon and Ranger girls came away with championship banners — in North Country’s case the first in school history — but the Falcon boys were bumped by a strong Montpelier team.

