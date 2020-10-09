Lake Region FBLA honor first responders

Lake Region Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) normally launch an apple product fund-raiser in the fall. This year, due to COVID restrictions, they could not fund-raise. So, the students decided to take their money and host a community service project to show their appreciation for local first responders.

Students hand-picked apples and prepared 99 fresh-baked apple crisps and delivered them to responders at the Orleans, Irasburg, and Glover fire departments, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Orleans Emergency Unit, and Glover Ambulance Unit on October 5 – 7.

FBLA students (from left to right) Isabelle Brown, grade 11, Leilani Blanchard, grade 10, Mckenna Blay, grade 10, Sage Conley, grade 10, Fintan Letzelter, grade 11, Schuyler Butterfield, grade 9, Cooper McCormick, grade 10, Raymond Lemrise, grade 10, and Anna Sacco, grade 10.

FBLA student Anna Sacco, presents Orleans Fire Department with apple crisp.

Orleans County Sherriff’s Department with apple crisp.

Orleans Emergency Unit

FBLA student Anna Sacco (center) poses with Glover Ambulance crew members with apple crisp.

Photos courtesy of Lake Region FBLA