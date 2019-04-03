This Week Lady Liberty comes to West Glover — finally Published 1 day ago - Editor - 1d ago 1 The Statue of Liberty comes to West Glover — finally. Back in the 1880s, West Glover’s Lone Tree Hill was at least a semi-serious contender for the famous statue. Glover Ambulance latched on to the tale and, with help from Lake Region Union High School students, created a smaller replica, which will be set out on Parker Pond for the ambulance services’ ice-out fund-raiser. Photo courtesy of Tabitha Armstrong The Statue of Liberty comes to West Glover — finally. Back in the 1880s, West Glover’s Lone Tree Hill was at least a semi-serious contender for the famous statue. Glover Ambulance latched on to the tale and, with help from Lake Region Union High School students, created a smaller replica, which will be set out on Parker Pond for the ambulance services’ ice-out fund-raiser. Photo courtesy of Tabitha Armstrong 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it