Kingdom Blades swarmed by Woodstock Wasps

by Joseph Gresser

BURLINGTON—The Blades, a team made up of women from high schools around the Northeast Kingdom came into the finals at the Gutterson Field House on March 9 as underdogs.

They were a third seed, and the Woodstock Wasps, their opponents were a first seed. Still the Kingdom Blades had overturned second-seed Burr and Burton Academy by a lopsided 6-1 win, and their record 18-4 wasn’t that far behind the Wasps’ 19-3.

Once on the ice, though, the Blades struggled to put together plays, while the Wasps seemed to sting at will.

If not for the skill of goalie Taylor Blais…….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)