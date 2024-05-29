Kicking up dirt at Orleans County Fairgrounds

Bow rounds the barrels at top speed showing off his impressive build with owner/rider Lakenna Loura-Bumps of LB Ranch in Barton guiding him. Lakenna is an amazing rider with many years of experience and a whole lot of go at these events. The crowd of people ringside cheered her on as she ran the course.

This is the first of five Orleans County Buckle Series gymkhana events to take place this season. The next event will be July 6.

o…to read more coverage of Memorial Day events in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)