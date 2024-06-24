Karpoff found passed out in Coventry

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Katie Karpoff

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/24/24, at approximately 0920 hours, the State Police received a report of a person passed out in their vehicle alongside of Coventry Station Rd in the town Coventry. Troopers arrived at the scene and identified the driver of the vehicle to be Katie Karpoff. Troopers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with Karpoff and determined she was under the influence of drugs. Karpoff was arrested and found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine. Karpoff was transported to the Derby barracks and processed for DUI. Karpoff was released from the Derby barracks with a citation and was picked up by a responsible adult