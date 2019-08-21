K-9 Ozzy demonstrates his prowess

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The city council here began Monday’s meeting at Gardner Park where they met two members of the Newport City Police Department who really love their work.

One was Patrolman Joshua Lillis; the other was his partner, K-9 Ozzy. Ozzy, who was certified as a police dog in November 2018, is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)