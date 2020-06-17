Irasburg Select Board.. Farmers angry about damaged fields

by Meghan Wayland

IRASBURG — Eric Dupre and his father, Raymond, addressed the Irasburg Select Board for over an hour Wednesday, June 10, about damage to their farmland that has resulted from years of failed repairs on a Class Four road that runs through their property.

The Dupres asked the town to throw up the section of road, or, at the very least, stop patching it with aggregate. Every time there’s a storm surge — often, more than once a year — the Dupres said, water running off Lowell Mountain pushes truckloads of trees, sand, and stone from the site of a culvert into their hayfields. The father and son said they’ve spent six figures on machinery, time, and fuel, cleaning and reclaiming their land season after season, washout after washout.

