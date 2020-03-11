Inconsiderate driver sends 75-year-old walker to ER

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a light gray pickup who may have deliberately splashed a 75-year-old Glover woman while she was out walking last week. The incident caused Carol Borland to fall and sustain injuries serious enough to reluctantly land her in the emergency room. She had cracked ribs, a mild concussion, black eyes, and an enormous lump on the side of her face.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)