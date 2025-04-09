In Derby Line, International Haskell discussion proposed

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY LINE — Members of the public discussed the Haskell Free Library and Opera House at the Derby Line Village Annual Meeting on April 1. U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s decision to bar Canadians from walking to the building’s main entrance on Caswell Avenue without going through U.S. Customs, has been at the center of conversation lately, and Derby Select Board member Brian Smith had an opinion to offer.

The library met the change in the rule with a plan to expand a back entrance of the border-straddling building, to allow easy access to Canadians. Mr. Smith said that he believes the back entrance would further complicate Border Patrol efforts to keep unwanted visitors out of the country.

“I believe the back entrance of the library is not going to be as good an answer as the front entrance, for either the Canadian government or ours,” he said.

He said the Derby Select Board and officials from Stanstead plan to meet to discuss the Haskell situation. …

