How to make your COVID-19 vaccination appt. online or by phone

Thanks for your patience as we roll out the registration process. We are working behind the scenes to address issues. If you are having issues, try again a little later. There are enough appointments for everyone who is eligible.

If you already have an account because you were tested for COVID-19 through a Health Department site, you should use the same account information.

Appointments are required, and clinics won’t be able to accept walk-ins.

Can’t make an appointment online? You can make an appointment by phone: 855-722-7878

If you need to speak with someone in a language other than English, call this number, and then press 1.

Call Center Hours:

Today, January 25, 12:00 p.m – 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

What will I be asked for when I make an appointment?

You’ll be asked to give:

name

date of birth

address

email address, if you have one

phone number

primary insurance information

Insurance is not required, and there is no cost for getting the vaccine.

You will also be asked some medical questions about whether you:

have any history of allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies

are currently sick with COVID-19

have recently had any other vaccines

have a bleeding disorder or are taking blood thinners

are pregnant

are breastfeeding or lactating

