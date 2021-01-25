COVID-19 How to make your COVID-19 vaccination appt. online or by phone Published 1 day ago Tracy Davis Pierce1d ago • Bookmarks: 37 Thanks for your patience as we roll out the registration process. We are working behind the scenes to address issues. If you are having issues, try again a little later. There are enough appointments for everyone who is eligible. If you already have an account because you were tested for COVID-19 through a Health Department site, you should use the same account information. Appointments are required, and clinics won’t be able to accept walk-ins. Can’t make an appointment online? You can make an appointment by phone: 855-722-7878 If you need to speak with someone in a language other than English, call this number, and then press 1. Call Center Hours: Today, January 25, 12:00 p.m – 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. What will I be asked for when I make an appointment? You’ll be asked to give: name date of birth address email address, if you have one phone number primary insurance information Insurance is not required, and there is no cost for getting the vaccine. You will also be asked some medical questions about whether you: have any history of allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies are currently sick with COVID-19 have recently had any other vaccines have a bleeding disorder or are taking blood thinners are pregnant are breastfeeding or lactating WATCH A VIDEO ON HOW TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT ONLINE. ELIGIBILITY INFORMATION Who is eligible to get a vaccine? Beginning on January 25, people who are 75 years and older and live, work, or access primary care in Vermont are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Considerations for those who are eligible: Talk with your health care provider if you’ve had an immediate allergic reaction to any other vaccine, injectable therapy, or polysorbate, or if you have questions about whether getting the vaccine is right for you because of health conditions, allergies, or other vaccines you’ve received recently. Check out our FAQs about COVID-19 vaccines Sign up for our weekly COVID-19 updates to stay up to date on who will be eligible next 37 recommended0 sharesShareTweetSharePin it