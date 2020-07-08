Holcombe discusses COVID, education, healthcare

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — Former Secretary of Education and current candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Rebecca Holcombe dropped by the Chronicle’s office Friday to discuss her hopes for the future as well as decisions she made in her previous job.

In the course of a conversation that lasted close to an hour and a half, Ms. Holcombe defended her handling of Act 46, the school district merger law, and criticized Governor Phil Scott’s approach to education funding.

She outlined the main themes of her campaign, but shied away from what is likely to be the thorny issue of making cuts to a state budget currently predicted to be close to a half billion dollars out of balance.

