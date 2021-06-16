Hardworking paws raise thousands of dollars

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The parking lot at Newport Farm and Garden was jam-packed full early Saturday afternoon, but not just with people looking for spring planting supplies. Many were there to see police dogs and their human partners show off their skills and to help raise money to pay for medical care for canines that get injured or fall ill.

The fund-raiser was the third organized by Newport City Police Patrolman Joshua Lillis with support from the Agway store. Patrolman Lillis, who works and lives with Ozzy, a Belgian Malanois, used money from the first event to buy equipment for his K-9 partner.

Recently the Canine Association named Patrolman Lillis and Ozzy the 2020 Team of the Year.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)