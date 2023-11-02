Greensboro gunfight case resolved

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — After Serina Flood, 31, of Marshfield pled guilty to hindering arrest and providing false information to a law enforcement officer, Judge Howard VanBenthuysen gave her a suspended six-to-twelve-month sentence and put her on probation for three years.

The state had amended the first charge down from obstruction of justice, a felony. Ms. Flood was the last person to be sentenced in connection with a exchange of gunfire that took place in Greensboro in 2021.

In his affidavit Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Morrill said he was in Glover around 8:40 p.m. on September 2, 2021, when he was sent to Firefly Drive in Greensboro for a report of shots fired. Two people made separate reports of the incident.

Trooper David Hastings was sent to help with the investigation….

