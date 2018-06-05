Governor speaks at annual VFW conference

 -  - 

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018 by Briana Bocelli JAY — The VFW held its eighty-seventh annual state convention at Jay Peak Resort over the weekend. The conference kicked off Friday night with a banquet and award ceremony, followed by an address from guest speaker Governor Phil Scott. …To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below: Annual online subscription Short-term online subscription Print subscription (To find a particular article, search […]
Governor Scott receives a standing ovation as he takes the stage at the eighty-seventh annual VFW State Conference to deliver a speech honoring veterans who have served in past and present wars. Photo by Briana Bocelli

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

JAY — The VFW held its eighty-seventh annual state convention at Jay Peak Resort over the weekend. The conference kicked off Friday night with a banquet and award ceremony, followed by an address from guest speaker Governor Phil Scott.

To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
4 views
bookmark icon