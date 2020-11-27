GOVERNOR CALLS ON VERMONTERS TO DECORATE WITH LIGHTS TO SIGNAL HOPE AND BETTER TIMES AHEAD

Vermont Lights the Way

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is encouraging families and businesses to help show Vermont Lights the Way, an effort to literally brighten communities and neighborhoods around the state by decorating homes, businesses, trees or other creative ideas to help celebrate the holidays during the pandemic.

“I know how hard this pandemic has been, especially as we make our way through the holidays without the ‘normal’ get-togethers and sense of closeness we all want,” said Governor Scott. “So, in celebration of the coming holiday season, I think it’s time to lift our spirits. Let’s get creative and show the world that Vermonters are here for each other and that even through these dark and difficult times, Vermont Lights the Way.”

In addition to decorating, Vermonters should share pictures of their displays – or favorites from around the community – on social media using the hashtag #VTLightsTheWay. This will allow those who are not able to tour the lights to take part in the holiday celebration

The Vermont Association of Broadcasters and Vermont businesses and organizations are supporting this effort to help bring cheer to the coming holiday season. Photos posted using the #VTLightsTheWay hashtag could be chosen by a news outlet and shared on their pages to help spread the light.

“I hope this effort will spread joy and hope, especially for our kids,” the Governor added. “We can make a holiday season during a once-in-a-century pandemic truly memorable for our kids in a fun and positive way. Together, we can celebrate this season and remind each other that there are brighter days ahead.”

The Governor hopes for strong participation in these trying times to prove that once again, Vermont Lights the Way.