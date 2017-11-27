Goodrich to hold thirteenth annual Christmas celebration

The Goodrich library is at its best during this time of year. Every room is ablaze with seasonal splendor in the form of decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands. Seasonal books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines abound. The display cases on the third floor are full of various collections including: Victorian toys, cooking utensils from around the world, advent calendars, vintage postcards, antique dolls and more. The addition of music to this mix can only enhance an afternoon of entertainment and wonder.

The Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport will host its annual tree lighting and open house on Saturday, December 2, starting at 1 p.m., with the sounds of the season as the United Church of Newport Hand Bell Choir offers Christmas classics and a sing-along.

At 4 p.m., Mark Shelton will grace the scene with his wonderful musical talent. He will perform traditional Christmas carols and other seasonal favorites to sing along with.

Following the bell concert, delicious homemade cookies and drinks will be served for all. Children will be invited to make a Christmas-themed craft to take home.

Raffle tickets for a beautifully handmade “grand-mére” doll in her chair, with her knitting basket, will be available for purchase. Many warm and cuddly items, from mittens to toys, created with love by our own Knifty Knitters will also be for sale. All proceeds benefit the library.

The library invites everyone to get in the Christmas spirit by joining them for the event. The library is handicapped accessible. This program is free and open to all. For information call 334-7902. — from the Goodrich Memorial Library.