Glover Town Meeting: Harple is new select board member

by Chris Braithwaite

GLOVER — Leanne Harple was elected to the town select board Tuesday to replace Jack Sumberg, who had not sought a fourth three-year term. Ms. Harple defeated Philip Young by a margin of 86 to 75 in the town’s only contested election. She is the first person in Glover’s history to be elected to the select board by Australian ballot.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)