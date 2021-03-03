Leaderboard Banner
Glover Town Meeting: Harple is new select board member

Jack Sumberg accepts a framed resolution from fellow Glover Selectman Brian Carroll at the conclusion of the February 25 information meeting at the Glover Town Hall.

 

by Chris Braithwaite

GLOVER — Leanne Harple was elected to the town select board Tuesday to replace Jack Sumberg, who had not sought a fourth three-year term.  Ms. Harple defeated Philip Young by a margin of 86 to 75 in the town’s only contested election.  She is the first person in Glover’s history to be elected to the select board by Australian ballot.

