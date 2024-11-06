Glover grapples with dam issues

By Maria Amador

GLOVER — At the select board meeting here on October 24, board members and town residents discussed the condition of Shadow Lake and the road that winds around it, following written and spoken complaints. Monday, two town officials spoke with the Chronicle about the state of the road and the town’s plans to address it.

Shadow Lake Road came up at the select board meeting when Brad Gebbie, who owns a house on the road, asked why it is not yet ready to be paved. According to meeting minutes, he asked why Class 3 and 4 roads were being prioritized over Class 2 roads.

Select board members said the road repair schedule was disrupted by two consecutive years of flooding. They agreed to meet to discuss the road maintenance schedule.

Mr. Gebbie read a letter from Bob Fortin who is ill and was unable to be present at the meeting. Mr. Fortin expressed great concern for the state of the road’s ditches, the lake’s level and usability, and paving.

In the first section of the letter Mr. Fortin asked who in the town of Glover authorized the eight-foot-deep ditch near the fishing access area and a culvert he said is continuously plugged by dirt from the ditch. Mr. Fortin said he thinks the ditch is so deep that it will become a hazard for cars in the winter due to the road’s soft edge.

He also said the ditch has become an eye-sore.

Mr. Fortin said he ..

