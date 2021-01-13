Glover family sues state over school choice rules

by Joseph Gresser

A Glover family is among those suing the state over rules they say unfairly deny them the choice of where to send their children to school.

Ben and Marisa Trevits, parents of three children, filed suit along with three other families against the state of Vermont, Secretary of Education Dan French, and the Vermont State Board of Education as well as the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District, First Branch Unified, Bellows Falls Union High School, and Windham Northeast Union Elementary school districts.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)