A reenactment of the town’s founding myth, the story of Runaway Pond, entertains hundreds at Glover Day. In the Bread and Puppet telling of the historic event, the town’s miller and his wife discover the motivating power of beer. Stephan Cantor, Justin Lander, Howie Cantor, and Dante Letzelter (left to right) performed the story of a tragedy averted on July 28. Photo by Joseph Gresser