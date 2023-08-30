Glover board sponsors Safford bank work

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — The select board here continued to deal with the repercussions of heavy flooding in July at its August 24 meeting. In the aftermath of the high water, the owners of Red Sky Trading on Glover Street, also known as Route 16, came to ask the board to sponsor their application to a program they hope can help them recover.

Town Administrator Theresa Perron presented the board members with information on the Emergency Watershed Protection Program. It helps mitigate damage from natural disasters such as flooding, wildfires, or windstorms. The program helps pay up to 75 percent of construction costs of restoration efforts meant to remediate areas where life or property may be at risk. ..

