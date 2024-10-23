Friends for Life helps dogs find good homes

by Matthew Wilson

Pet owners know it can take a lot to take care of furred companions. Dogs deserve to live their best lives, but sometimes they don’t receive the love and care they need. A local rescue organization knows this all too well, as its ability to help animals has recently been pressed to its limit.

Friends for Life Dog Rescue was founded in 2020 to help animals find their new forever homes through volunteer efforts, giving veterinary care to animals that require it and getting creatures comfortable with good masters. Toni Rushlow, a founding member of Friends for Life and a veterinary professional, said that the organization is seeing a surge of dogs.

“The need has really skyrocketed,” Ms. Rushlow said. She estimated that the group sheltered and fostered three to five dogs a month in 2023. This month, there are 25 dogs in the group’s care. The increase demands more space than the organization can typically manage, but has yet to leave any animals without.

With increasing frequency dogs brought into the organization’s program have no history with a veterinarian. “We’re finding that dogs are needing more care, with 70 to 80 percent having had no vetting,” Ms. Rushlow said. Puppies often arrive under such circumstances, undernourished and with health complications.

Two litters of puppies recently came ….

