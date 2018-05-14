FreshTracks Road Pitch to visit Lowell

The fifth annual FreshTracks Road Pitch, a four-day motorcycle tour of Vermont in which a gang of “business bikers” (comprised of investors, entrepreneurs and business advisors) ride around the state and stop in eight Vermont towns to listen to entrepreneurs pitch their business, will be held July 30 through August 2, 2018.

Entrepreneurs interested in pitching their concept or existing business to the riders should contact one or more of the local organizers noted below in order to apply for a pitch slot. At each of the eight stops, the riders will award a “Riders Choice Prize” of $500 and a special edition “Vermont Biker Bear” contributed by Vermont Teddy Bear. Each stop is open to public viewing. For information about Road Pitch, the riders, as well as valuable pitching tips, visit www.roadpitch.co.

The Road Pitch will visit Lowell on Tuesday, July 31. For more information contact Trish Sears ([email protected]), or Steven Mason ([email protected]).

It will also stop in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, August 2. For information on the St. Johnsbury date, contact Tara Holt ([email protected]).

There will be final statewide “pitch-off” event which will be sponsored by and held at Champlain College on October 17. The top Road Pitch participants from around the state will be invited to pitch for a grand prize of $5,000 and a year of business mentoring from the Road Pitch Riders.

“We are grateful that Champlain College will again host the final pitch-off event this year” said Cairn Cross, Road Pitch founder and co-founder of FreshTracks Capital. “The final event will bring together the best pitches from the summer’s road pitch for one final pitch competition.”

“I am often asked to give an example of a successful outcome experienced by a Road Pitch participant,” said Mr. Cross. “In 2016 Jen and Steve Swanson pitched their startup cricket farm to the rider group during the Essex Road Pitch event and won the local competition. While they did not win the final statewide pitch-off event, Jen and Steve gained the attention of several riders who worked with the company for more than a year to craft a business plan and make the company ‘equity ready.’ In late 2017, Flourish Farm, an indoor farming operation was born, with a $600,000 investment led by some members of our Road Pitch riders’ group.” — from FreshTracks Road Pitch