Fred Webster dies at 99

Frederick Henry Webster

Frederick Henry Webster, 99, of Coventry died peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

He was born on February 25, 1921, in Coventry to the late Percy and Hazel (Jackman) Webster.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian (Henderson) Webster.

Frederick was a graduate of Orleans High School and the University of Vermont, Class of 1942.

He was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy behind the lines in China during the Japanese occupation.

Fred was a teacher at Lake Region Union High School for 20 years. He was a former constable, tax collector, and oversaw people who were in financial need in Hinesburg. He was a past president of the Orleans Central Teachers Association, the former president of Drive O Traffic Association of Vermont, and held many other positions of responsibility throughout his life too numerous to mention here.

During his teaching career he taught at Vermont high schools in Hinesburg, Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Hardwick, Orleans High School, Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, and the Coxsackie-Athens High School in Coxsackie, New York. He was very knowledgeable of the town of Coventry and its settlement, documenting and sharing Vermont rural history.

After retiring from teaching, he pursued his passion of collecting historical farm implements. Fred was a farmer, curator, educator, athlete, builder, craftsman, dancer, storyteller, writer, celebrity on American Pickers, and inducted to Vermont’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian; his children: Paulette of Georgia, Pamela of Utah, Anna of New York, Valerie (Webster) Nuckols, Daniel of Coventry, and Sharleen of Virginia; his wife’s children: Deanna Mandigo of Quebec, Canada, Pearl (Mandigo), and Gary Mills of Quebec; and his several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sons Frederick Jr. and Peter Webster; his daughter Linda (Webster) Vallieres and George Mandigo of Quebec; his sons-in-law: Lucien Blodgett, John Nuckols, and Robert Pettee Jr.; his brothers Richard and Charles; and his sisters Bernice (Webster) Moulton and Alice (Webster) Cook.

At his request no services will be held. An interment will be arranged in the spring at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.