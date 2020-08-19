Former Albany couple describes return to New Zealand

Jules and Effin Older, and their children, spent 14 years living in Albany, then 18 in San Francisco. Now, Ms. Older wrote to us, they have made the “momentous, spur-of the-moment decision to return to live in New Zealand. It was based on our fear of the continuing surge of the virus in California and the desire to live in the same city as our daughter Amber and our grandson Asher. Sadly, it meant leaving Amber’s twin sister, Willow, in California. She may also one day return to the country where she grew up.”

At the time of writing, the Olders were in day 13 of “managed isolation” in New Zealand, a country that has done an exemplary job containing COVID-19. “Every returning Kiwi must be confined in one of New Zealand’s fifteen isolation hotels for this time period to be sure we’re not infected,” Ms. Older wrote.

She sent along the following piece, a letter to the daughter she had to leave behind, which describes their experience on returning to Auckland, New Zealand.

