Five-year-old flips switch to light Orleans’ Christmas

by Trisha Ingalls

ORLEANS — The sixth annual Orleans tree lighting party happened Sunday, November 26, at the Orleans Fire Department. The weather was cold but it was festive in the fire station as volunteers handed out hot chocolate supplied by Olney’s General Store and cookies supplied by community members. Kyle Chadburn played Christmas tunes on guitar and sang.

Captain Nathan Pert of the Orleans Fire Department said he likes to see the community come into the fire station, and was glad to offer a place to stay warm for the event.

Bryanne Marquis, member of the Orleans parent teacher community association (PTCA), said the event was originally started by April Lane, a former PTCA member, because she always thought of Orleans as “Christmas Town.”

