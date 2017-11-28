Fish and Wildlife Department to host moose meeting

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold a public informational meeting about Vermont’s moose on Wednesday, December 13, at the NorthWoods Stewardship Center, 154 Leadership Drive, in West Charleston.

“We are holding the meetings on the status of Vermont’s moose population, including information about new challenges facing moose and current research efforts here in the Northeast,” said Mark Scott, Vermont’s director of wildlife. “We want to share information and educate Vermonters about Vermont’s moose population, and get a better feel for what other information the public would like about Vermont’s moose herd. Anyone interested in Vermont’s moose population will want to attend one of these meetings.”

The meetings will include information about historical moose populations in Vermont, the impacts of climate change and winter ticks on Vermont’s population, and the current three-year moose study in which moose cows and calves are being monitored for survival.

Wildlife staff will be on hand to show pictures of Vermont moose and their habitats. The meeting is free and will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.