Fire in South Barton destroys Lew homestead

This photo was taken by Mrs. Knaggs this morning. The homestead appears to be a total loss.

Emily Knaggs captured this footage of emergency crews arriving on scene last evening.

 

Area fire and rescue crews responded to a fire at Lois Lew’s on LaClair Lane in South Barton Monday evening.  Neighbors said the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Ms. Lew was not home at the time, but four dogs were safely recovered and housed at neighbors Rick and Connie Knaggs’ home.  Ms. Knaggs said that, as of Tuesday morning, a sheep and a cat were still missing.  They may have run into the woods.  

 

Below, crews work on water source to extinguish the fire.

