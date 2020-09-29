Fire in South Barton destroys Lew homestead

Emily Knaggs captured this footage of emergency crews arriving on scene last evening.

Area fire and rescue crews responded to a fire at Lois Lew’s on LaClair Lane in South Barton Monday evening. Neighbors said the fire broke out around 8 p.m. Ms. Lew was not home at the time, but four dogs were safely recovered and housed at neighbors Rick and Connie Knaggs’ home. Ms. Knaggs said that, as of Tuesday morning, a sheep and a cat were still missing. They may have run into the woods.

Below, crews work on water source to extinguish the fire.