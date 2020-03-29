Financial support during COVID-19

If you’re experiencing financial hardship, there are resources available to help you through this challenging time:



Call Vermont’s resource line by dialing 2-1-1 with any questions about coronavirus or general questions about help and services in Vermont.

Internet access: Comcast, VTel, Charter Communications, and other providers are offering discounted rates to households with K-12 and/or college students who don’t already have internet through the company.

And check out a map of WiFi access from public parking lots. These spots are accessible all hours from a parked vehicle: www.publicservice.vermont.gov/announcements/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

Health Insurance: VT Health Connect has a Special Enrollment Period. If you don’t have health insurance, sign up with Vermont Health Connect by April 17 at www.vermonthealthconnect.gov or 855-899-9600.

Benefits programs: Vermont Economic Services is waiving in-person contact requirements for benefits programs. Call 1-800-479-6151or visit www.dcf.vermont.gov/mybenefits.

If you’ve been laid off, you may qualify for unemployment benefits. Call 1-877-214-3330 or visit https://vermont.force.com/DOLClaim/s/.

Get student loan forbearance info for students, borrowers, and parents: www.studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus

Emergency loans: Existing members of North Country Federal Credit Union whose income is affected by COVID-19 could be eligible to receive loans of up to $5,000. www.northcountry.org

VSECU is offering a $2,000 loan with a 24-month loan term and an annual percentage rate APR as low as 0% to help any Vermonter: www.vsecu.com/memberemergencyloan.

Utilities: The Vermont Public Utility Commission ordered a temporary moratorium on involuntary natural gas, electric and telecommunications service disconnections. This means that if you are not able to make your payments for natural gas, electricity or land-line telephones, you will not be shut off. However, charges will still accrue during this time. You will have to make up the payments at a later date.

Legal services: If you are having a legal or benefits problem related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, contact Vermont Legal Aid at 1-800-889-2047 or www.vtlawhelp.org/coronavirus-updates