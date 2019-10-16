Fatal crash in Lowell



Craig Sears, 66, of Lowell was killed Tuesday in a three-way crash at the intersection of Routes 58 and 100 in Lowell. Mr. Sears was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant north on Route 100. Michaela Dizazzo, 26, also of Lowell was driving a 2017 Ford Edge on the Hazen’s Notch Road headed towards Route 58, and was struck by Mr. Sears’ Mitsubishi as she crossed Route 100, State Police Trooper Mark Pohlman said in a press release. He said that, upon impact, Ms. Dizazzo collided with a Kenworth tractor trailer, and Mr. Sears went off the road. He was unconscious when EMS arrived on the scene, police said. He was transported to North Country Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Ms. Dizazzo received minor injuries. Police say investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at the Derby barracks at 334-8881. Photo by Tena Starr