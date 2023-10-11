Falcons soak the Crimson Tide, 5-0

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The Falcons flew over the Crimson Tide Thursday when North Country Union High School and Spaulding High School’s girls’ soccer teams met for a battle of a match. Though the Falcons walked away with a 5-0 win, the game was hard fought on both sides.

The first half began with each team fighting across the midfield. For the first few minutes the Crimson Tide seemed to be creeping in as Spaulding’s girls brought the ball close to the goal. The Falcons were quick to shift their approach and push the Tide back, returning the action to the middle of the pitch. Sizing each other up, each team sought a route through its opponent’s defense…

