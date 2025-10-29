Falcons fall in playdowns

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The girls of North Country Union High School had a great soccer season, winning 12 and losing only two matches. Sadly their Division I run was cut short in the playdowns when the Wolves of South Burlington High School defeated the Falcons by a 3-2 score in a game that went into overtime.

The Wolves, who came into the match with a record of 2 wins, nine loses, and two tied games, were the ones to advance in the playoffs.

October 22 saw dramatic changes in weather over the course of the game, some of which affected play on the pitch. The match began in the rain, a remnant of daylong showers that were enough to make the field slick. Slips and trips were a bit more frequent in the first half because of the drizzle. Each team scrambled for possession in the midfield, the action occasionally visiting each teams’ goalie when a long kick sent the ball away.

Near the midpoint of the match …

