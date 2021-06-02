Fairs, demo derby to return with new dates

by Sylvia C. Dodge

The Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton was open over Memorial Day weekend for a wide range of festivities and events that have been absent since COVID-19 lockdown protocols were put into place last year.

Although a Memorial Day celebration is part of the event schedule that the Orleans County Fair Association offers to the community each year, the weekend’s festivities at the fairgrounds acted as sort of a dress rehearsal for bigger events to come.

In July, the demolition derby is expected to return to Roaring Brook Park, and the main event — the one hundred fifty-third edition of the Orleans County Fair — is now on track for the fall. This year, however, the fair will be held later than usual.

