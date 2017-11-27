Evergreen centerpiece workshop returns to the MAC Center

Thinking about decorating for the holidays? Wondering how to make new memories and fun lore to pass down to generations? The MAC Center in Newport has a unique experience to satisfy both.

On Saturday, December 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., the MAC Center for the Arts welcomes the public to celebrate the holidays by creating a beautiful seasonal centerpiece made of local evergreens and festive materials. This is an activity for family members, friends, and neighbors, so come with a parent or uncle, child or best friend.

Instructor, Annie Holdridge will be back again this year to conduct the workshop in the MAC lower gallery. Last season the sold-out workshop was so successful that the MAC has decided to make it an annual holiday event. The workshop is limited to 25 participants and has a nominal fee of $5 per participant, ages 9 to 99 years. The center advises anyone interested to register early and reserve their space.

For more information, visit www.maccenterforthearts.com, call the MAC at 334-1966, stop by and pick up a registration form, or e-mail [email protected] — from the MAC Center for the Arts.