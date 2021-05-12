Leaderboard Banner
East Haven welcomes Dirt Church

Builders working last week in East Haven at the site that will soon open as Dirt Church Brewery are (left to right) Connor Maloney of Maloney Construction of Newark and Doug Gimler of Chasing the Grain of West Burke. Photos by Sylvia Dodge

 

 by Sylvia C. Dodge

EAST HAVEN — You can almost list the commercial businesses in East Haven on one hand — a veterinary clinic, an auto repair shop, a goat farm, a gun shop, and a few others.  Soon to be added to the mix will be a craft brewery and an event venue.

The new venture, the brainchild of Connecticut couple Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, will be called Dirt Church, which in mountain biking lingo is a Sunday event at which riders meet up and go for a hard ride.  The Dirt Church Brewery website includes a sign-up for a trail ride each Sunday — “a Shout Out style group gravel ride” at which the first rider back to the East Haven chapel (which is part of the business property) wins bragging rights and a bottle of home brew.

