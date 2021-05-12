East Haven welcomes Dirt Church

by Sylvia C. Dodge

EAST HAVEN — You can almost list the commercial businesses in East Haven on one hand — a veterinary clinic, an auto repair shop, a goat farm, a gun shop, and a few others. Soon to be added to the mix will be a craft brewery and an event venue.

The new venture, the brainchild of Connecticut couple Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, will be called Dirt Church, which in mountain biking lingo is a Sunday event at which riders meet up and go for a hard ride. The Dirt Church Brewery website includes a sign-up for a trail ride each Sunday — “a Shout Out style group gravel ride” at which the first rider back to the East Haven chapel (which is part of the business property) wins bragging rights and a bottle of home brew.

