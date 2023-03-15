Donated ambulance going to Ukraine

by Matthew Wilson

TROY — Travelers passing along Route 100 over the weekend may have noticed an ambulance at the Troy Volunteer Fire Department with lights flashing with the Ukrainian flag emblazoned on the side. Over the course of the two days, the emergency medical technicians of the Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service welcomed locals and wayfarers to put their mark of support on the emergency vehicle, which will soon be sent to help the people of Ukraine in their struggle against Russia’s invasion.

