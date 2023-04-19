Derby park site needs archaeology assessment

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — Things went quickly Monday night, as the select board here, conducted business without any members of the public to comment on their discussions. Board members talked about a few small items but most of their focus fell upon an environmental review for a park that is in the works. Board member Brian Smith also gave an update on what legislators have been up to at the State House.

In planning to build Welch Park, the board found out that an environmental review of the area will need to be conducted.

“We need an archaeology review,” Town Administrator Bob Kelley said.

“The frustrating part is that we’re not building any buildings,” select board chair Grant Spates said.

