Derby has race for select board

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY — Two men with long histories of public service each hope to win a single two-year term on the Derby Select Board. Incumbent W. Perry Hunt will face off against former select board member Stephen Gendreau in Town Meeting Day balloting.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)