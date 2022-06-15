Darren Perron wins Emmy

by Leanne Harple

Darren Perron, one of Lake Region Union High School’s most famous Rangers, who is more widely recognized as the face of WCAX television news, has just won his third Emmy Award. Mr. Perron was recognized for his coverage of deadly burn pits in Afghanistan, and the lethal toll they have taken on the lives of the American soldiers exposed to them in the line of duty.

Mr. Perron first became aware of the burn pits in 2010 when, along with his videographer, Lance MacKenzie, he embedded with the Vermont National Guard during their biggest deployment of troops since World War II. Vermont was sending 1,500 troops to Afghanistan, and Mr. Perron knew the American people could not solely rely on network news to tell the full, unbiased story. He approached WCAX with his proposal to cover the mission, and the station was immediately enthusiastic, outfitting him in tactical gear and putting him on a military plane to the Middle East for a two-week trip.

