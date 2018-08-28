Curtis-Britch Funeral Home has new co-owner

Roland N. Britch Jr., of Curtis-Britch Funeral Homes, Inc., with locations in Newport, Derby, Island Pond, Barton, and Craftsbury Common, announced that Richard R. Bouffard, a longtime associate, has become co-owner of the firms.

A native of Newport, he graduated from North Country Union High School in 1983, and in 1995 with honors from the State University of New York, where he received an associate in applied arts and sciences in funeral service. He is a licensed funeral director, embalmer and life insurance agent. He also served his country in the United States Army.

Mr. Bouffard resides in Newport Center with his wife, Louise, and children Brandon, Soleil, and Jolee Bouffard.

He is the son of Roger Bouffard of Weedon, Quebec, and Claudette Beaudin of Stanstead, Quebec.