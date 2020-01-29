Croteau, Raboin step down

by Joseph Gresser

After a 30-year run as a member of the Barton Select Board, Bob Croteau is calling it quits. Newport City Council President Julie Raboin, who has served in elective office for about a tenth of that time, also has decided not to seek re-election. The Barton Town Meeting Day ballot will have only one candidate for select board member, former member Lenny Zenonos.

