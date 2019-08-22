Crews recover body of missing man in Lake Champlain

VSP Press Release

NORTH HERO, Vermont (Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019) — Vermont State Police divers have recovered the body of a fisherman who was reported missing Tuesday between North Hero and Alburgh on Lake Champlain.

Search crews including the state police Scuba Team recovered his body about 40 yards from shore in 14 feet of water at 8:09 p.m.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are conducting a death investigation, as is standard protocol. The death does not appear suspicious at this time. The victim’s body is being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm cause and manner of death.

The deceased male recovered from Lake Champlain Tuesday night, 8/20/19, was sixty-eight (68) year old, Michael Dattilio, from Essex, VT.

The investigation is on-going to determine the cause of death pending the findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the matter does not appear suspicious at this time.

***Initial news release, 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019***

Emergency crews including the Vermont State Police are searching for a missing man in Lake Champlain between North Hero and Alburgh.

The man is described as white, in his late 60s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing shorts, a T-shirt and mid-calf wader-type rubber boots.

State police received a report at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that the man’s aluminum fishing boat was found near the railroad trestle connecting North Hero and Alburgh, with the man’s belongings on board but no sign of him. He is a local resident familiar with the area.

The Vermont State Police Scuba Team and members of Field Force are staging on Pelots Point near the North Hero Marina. Other agencies involved in the search effort include the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the U.S. Coast Guard; a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Alburgh, Grand Isle and North Hero fire departments; and the Clinton County, New York, Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time. Anyone who might have seen him or his boat, or who has information about the incident is asked to call the state police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be provided when possible.