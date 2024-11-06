Coventry students practice voting

by Maria Amador

COVENTRY — Friday, waves of students from the Coventry Village School walked from their classrooms to the town office to take part in a mock election — the first since COVID-19 broke out in 2020. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade took part, with several older students volunteering as election officials.

Coventry Town Clerk Deb Tanguay and the school’s humanities teacher, Dawn Walls-Thumma, organized the event. Before the pandemic, the event was designed for middle schoolers, but it has been expanded to include all grades.

Ms. Walls-Thumma said the mock election is meant to help students to feel more comfortable with the official voting process ….

