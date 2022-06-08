Council pauses rate rise

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—After hearing sometimes heated objections to planned water and sewer rate increases the city council left the matter alone. When Mayor Paul Monette asked for a motion on rate rises proposed by City Manager Laura Dolgin at Monday’s meeting, council members remained silent.

With no motion to act on, there would be no decision and rate remained at the level set when rates last rose, in 2016.

